New Delhi, February 16: Skoda Auto is expected to launch its most anticipated car, the Skoda Enyaq EV. The automotive world might be excited as the Enyaq EV is rumoured to launch soon. This upcoming electric vehicle from Skoda is expected to come packed with advanced specifications and features.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda Enyaq EV is expected to launch on February 27 in India. The Skoda Enyaq EV is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Enyaq EV might be a competitor of rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge. The Skoda Enyaq EV might enter India using the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The Enyaq EV is rumoured to be based on Skoda's MEB platform, the same platform used for the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron crossovers. Before appearing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Skoda Enyaq electric vehicle was spotted testing in India in December 2023. Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Enyaq EV Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Skoda Enyaq's interior is anticipated to come with a leatherette upholstery and advanced features like a multifunction steering wheel, dual digital displays, a 360-degree camera system, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The car is also expected to have an ambient lighting strip through its dashboard. Sony Honda Mobility: Sony and Honda’s Joint Venture To Introduce Three New Electric Vehicles by 2030: Reports.

The Skoda Enyaq EV might be available in five trim levels globally. The Enyaq EV is anticipated to be accessible in the Enyaq 80 model in India, which might be equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack. The Enyaq EV is rumoured to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The car might offer a WLTP claimed range of 500 km. This variant is expected to feature a rear-mounted electric motor that might deliver 200 bhp of power and a peak torque of 310 Nm.

