New Delhi, April 18 : The Tata Altroz iCNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, back in January. And now it is finally launching in the Indian car market to expand Tata Motors’ CNG car lineup even further.

Tata Motors has released a teaser, which very subtly says to stay tuned for the Altroz CNG version’s launch tomorrow, i.e., on April 19. Let's check all the key details of the Tata Altroz iCNG. Electric Vehicles Top Questions: When Was the First Electric Car Made? How Long Does It Take To Charge Electric Car? Get Answers of FAQs Prior to Purchasing EV.

Tata Altroz iCNG - Powertrain:

The Tata Altroz iCNG was unveiled alongside the other Punch CNG version at the Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz CNG will join the growing CNG versions from the house of the Indian auto giant, that currently includes the Tiago and Tigor. Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition Launched in India With Sporty Looks and New Features; Checkout Prices and All Key Details.

The Altroz CNG packs in the same 86hp/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Tiago and Tigor’s CNG avatars. When running on CNG, the power figures generated by the engine drops to 77hp and 97Nm. The engine is likely to get paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz iCNG Coming on April 19:

Tata Altroz iCNG Design & Features:

The new Altroz iCNG will be visually identical to its petrol avatar, excepting for the ‘iCNG’ badge on its tailgate. On the inside however, it will get the dual-cylinder set-up that saves boot space compared to other CNG cars.

The Altroz iCNG is likely to come XM, XZ and the top-end XZ+ trims, which means premium features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, height adjustable driver’s seat, and voice-activated sunroof.

Tata Altroz iCNG - Expected Price & Market Competition:

The Tata Altroz iCNG is expected to be Rs 90,000 dearer than its petrol manual counterpart that is tagged starting at Rs 6.45 lakh, while the top-end Altroz variant is priced at Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Post its market launch the Altroz iCNG will go up against the likes of the Toyota Glanza CNG and Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The Altroz like its other CNG hatch siblings can start directly in the CNG mode, which its rivals are not capable of.

