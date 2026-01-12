Mumbai, January 12: Tata Motors is set to officially launch the refreshed 2026 Tata Punch in India tomorrow, January 13. This marks the first significant update for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the micro-SUV since its initial debut in 2021. The facelifted model has been launched with a focus on modernising the vehicle’s visual appeal while addressing performance gaps that existed in the previous iteration.

The upcoming model brings a heavily revised design language and upgraded features that align it with Tata’s newer SUV portfolio. Beyond the aesthetic changes, the company has introduced high-end specifications to the cabin, ensuring the Punch remains a dominant force in its segment. These enhancements are expected to improve the vehicle's competitive edge against rivals, offering a more premium experience for city commuters and small families alike. Tata Punch Facelift CNG Reaches Dealerships Ahead of India Debut on January 13.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Specifications and Features

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift undergoes a major mechanical shift with the introduction of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, expected to produce 120bhp and 170Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a new 6-speed manual gearbox, sitting alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and twin-cylinder CNG variants. On the exterior, the vehicle features vertically stacked LED headlamps, a reworked bumper with a silver-accented air dam, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system. The rear is updated with connected LED tail-lamps and revised "Tata" lettering.

Inside the cabin, the updated micro-SUV boasts a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Drivers will also find a fully digital instrument cluster and Tata's new twin-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo. Convenience is further enhanced with touch-based AC controls, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad. Safety remains a priority, with the inclusion of six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open in India From January 14, 2026.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price in India

The addition of the turbo-petrol engine and premium tech features is expected to lead to a slight price revision across the range. The 2026 Tata Punch price in India is estimated to start at approximately INR 6,50,000 for the base variant, going up to INR 11,50,000 for the top-end turbo-petrol Creative trim. Tata Motors is likely to offer several "Personas" or variants, ensuring a wide price bracket that caters to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking a performance-oriented small SUV.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

