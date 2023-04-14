New Delhi, April 14: Chez auto maker Skoda has launched the Slavia anniversary edition to commemorate the first anniversary of the sedan’s sale in India. The company has also launched the Kushaq SUV’s Lava Blue Edition.

Both the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq special edition models are based on the top-end trim levels of these two vehicles. The two models come with cosmetic changes to offer sportier visual appeal and a handful of added new features. Let's take a look at the details.

Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition:

The Slavia Anniversary edition is based on the top variant of the sedan and it has been priced starting at Rs 17.28 lakh, while the new Kushaq Lava Blue edition is also available only on the SUV's top trim level and is priced starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (prices, ex-showroom).

The Skoda Slavia’s one year completion in the Indian car market is celebrated by the launch of Slavia Anniversary edition, which features special graphics all over the car including the steering, scuff plates, and the C-pillar. The Slavia special edition also comes with chrome finished Skoda signature grille as well as side cladding feature with chrome accents. It also gets new aluminium pedals and a 10-inch infotainment display with wireless Smartphone connectivity.

On the other hand, the new Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue edition comes flaunting a new Lava Blue exterior colour, as obvious from its name. This special edition model also features Skoda’s signature grille with chrome garnished vertical slats and chrome finished side body cladding. A couple of additional features and goodies are also offered in this model, which includes puddle lamps, special edition badges, new textile mats and plush pillows.

The Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV special edition models are both powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which is capable of generating 150bhp of max power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a 6-speed manual and a DSG transmission option. Both the special edition models also get the smaller 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option as well.

