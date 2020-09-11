To say the telehealth revolution is now fully underway is hardly hyperbolic as a premise. The coronavirus pandemic crisis has ushered a dramatic acceleration in a number of trends that likely were inevitable over a larger time frame.

Technology makes new things possible as it pushes our capabilities outward into new frontiers. Once those new possibilities exist, it’s only a matter of time before culture begins to capitalize on those that make life better, more convenient, safer, and more cost effective.

What we mean by “Telehealth” in the contemporary context was impossible even a decade ago. The real-time collaborative multi-dimensional sharing of data, information, and communication was beyond our technology horizon ten, twenty, and thirty years ago. But now we have the means. The coronavirus crisis simply provided the catalyst to push down barriers and cut away the scaffolding of unnecessary regulations preventing that technology and potential from becoming a standard avenue for healthcare experiences involving patients, providers, and insurers.

For investors, this has monumental consequences because the genie is now out of the bottle and it isn’t going back in again once we’re past the crisis.

According to a recent study from Frost & Sullivan, a boutique business consulting firm, the pandemic will continue to reshape care delivery leading to a sevenfold growth in telehealth by 2025 – a five-year CAGR of over 38%.

According to another study published in the Journal of the American Informatics Association, virtual urgent care visits at the health system grew by 683%, and nonurgent virtual-care visits grew by over 4,000% in the weeks after the pandemic broke out in the US in early March.

With that in mind, we take a look at a handful of interesting stocks making headlines in the Telehealth space, including Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Progressive Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD), and Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been a strong name in the telehealth space over in recent months. The company provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally.

It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. Its platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) also recently announced that it is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Laura which is set to have significant impact across the Texas and Louisiana Coasts and up through Arkansas.

According to the release, individuals who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the hurricane can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032. With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an additional health risk, its vital that those impacted know they have immediate access to care in their time of need.

In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -11% on above average trading volume. TDOC shares have been relatively flat over the past month of action, with very little net movement during that period.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) managed to rope in revenues totaling $241M in overall sales during the company's most recently reported quarterly financial data -- a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 85%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($1.3B against $123.5M).

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) is another player starting to emerge as a potential telemedicine and telehealth stand-out. The company operates a as “a personalized healthcare services and technology company”. Progressive Care has been riding a strong series of monthly and quarterly updates highlighted by big topline growth numbers in the regional pharmacy services space, but is now increasingly set to expand operations into telemedicine, data analytics, data management, and a range of scalable growth strategies to augment its core pharmacy operations in Florida.

The company is a recent upstart in the healthcare data analytics space, with the establishment of its ClearMetRx subsidiary, with has begun servicing a growing list of clients, and working to expand the company’s rapidly growing 340B third-party administration segment.

Progressive Care Inc (OTCMKTS:RXMD) is on this list primarily because of the its most recent release, which was an announcement of an LOI to acquire MyApps Corp, a leading developer of healthcare software. The acquisition will reportedly include full ownership of the emerging telehealth service app CallingDr™.

According to the release, upon closing the acquisition, Progressive Care will begin to provide health IT, HIPAA-compliant software development, HL7 integrations, and virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business (B2B) basis to hundreds of clients spanning the global healthcare distribution landscape, delivering services directly to consumers and through channel partners.

MyApps software is currently used in hundreds of medical practices in multiple states, including gastrointestinal, internal medicine, psychiatry, pulmonology, cardiology as well as remote clinics and in-patient settings. Customers include single-physician clinics, multi-physician clinics, emergency room centers, nursing homes, and home health setups. RXMD shares have shown strong gains compared to its levels in March (+50%) and June (+15%).

Progressive Care Inc (OTCMKTS:RXMD) managed to rope in revenues totaling $9.2M in overall sales during the company's most recently reported quarterly financial data -- a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 31.8%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has over $2 million in cash on hand.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) operates as a health benefits company through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

The company has also been making investments in 21st century technology initiatives, with research that points to average costs a hundred dollars cheaper for telehealth sessions than for a standard in-person visit to the doctor. Based on that research, the company has been allowing its insured to access covered virtual care since the pandemic broke out.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) also recently announced that Jeffrey D. Alter has taken over as Executive Vice President for its IngenioRx and Anthem Health Solutions, effective September 8, 2020. According to the release, Mr. Alter will serve as a member of the company’s Senior Leadership Team and report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem.

"Jeff is a respected leader with tremendous depth and breadth of healthcare leadership experience," said Gail Boudreaux. "Integrating our strong IngenioRx and Health Solutions capabilities under Jeff’s leadership will allow us to advance our focus on delivering affordability, quality and access for those we serve. This is an exciting step for Anthem as we fulfill our mission to improve lives and communities."

Even in light of this news, ANTM has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -5% in that time. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) generated sales of $29.3B, according to information released in the company's most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -1.2% on the top line.

