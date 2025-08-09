New Delhi, August 9: Elon Musk-run electric car maker Tesla is all set to inaugurate its second showroom in India -- in Delhi on August 11 -- after it opened the Mumbai showroom last month. In a post on social media platform X, Tesla posted, “Arriving in Delhi - stay tuned," along with a graphic showcasing its upcoming arrival in the national capital.

The new Tesla Experience Centre will open at Aerocity’s upscale Worldmark 3 complex in the national capital, catering to customers in the national capital region -- a key hub for India’s electric mobility push. The US electric vehicle major opened its first showroom in the country in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and launched its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, starting from nearly Rs 60 lakh. Ethanol Blending: ACKO Insurance Clarifies on Engine Failure Claim Rejection Over ‘Incorrect Fuel Usage’ As Netizens Claim Companies Denying Damage Claims for Using E20 Petrol.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter this year The Delhi opening comes less than a month after Tesla inaugurated its first showroom at the Maker Maxity mall in BKC in Mumbai. The high-profile Mumbai launch was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who praised Tesla’s entry into the state and invited the company to set up R&D and manufacturing facilities there.

Tesla Model Y is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge. Deliveries will be prioritised for buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles transported on flat-bed trucks directly to customers’ homes. Tesla FSD Update: CEO Elon Musk Confirms New Full Self-Driving Model Trained on 10x Parametres Will Be Released by End of Next Month.

The company has also updated its website to allow vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding access beyond its initial launch cities. While Tesla lists its full self-driving (FSD) feature as an optional extra for Rs 6 lakh, the advanced capability will be introduced in India at a later stage.

