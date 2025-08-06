Elon Musk confirmed that his Tesla company was working on an improved version of the FSD (Full Self-Driving) model that will likely be ready for a public release at the end of September 2025. Tesla CEO said that the new FSD system will be trained on 10x params (10 times more parameters). Musk confirmed that there would be a big improvement in video compression loss. On X, Elon Musk posted, "Probably ready for public release end of next month if testing goes well." Tesla Delhi Showroom Opening Date Announced: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Open Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11, 2025; Here’s Everything To Know.

Tesla FSD 10x Improvements Coming by End of September 2025

Tesla is training a new FSD model with ~10X params and a big improvement to video compression loss. Probably ready for public release end of next month if testing goes well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2025

