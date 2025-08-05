Delhi, August 5: The Tesla Delhi showroom will open on August 11, 2025, and expand its reach across India. It will be the country's second showroom of Elon Musk's EV company, as it has already opened its first in Mumbai's BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). Tesla's second showroom in Delhi will be inaugurated at Aerocity and cater to the needs of interested customers in the national capital.

The Tesla Delhi showroom will be opened in a large area at Aerocity and will offer the Tesla Model Y EV, which was launched this year in the country. The Tesla Experience Centre in Delhi will commence deliveries from Q3 202 in India. The Tesla Showroom launch in Delhi will be initiated in front of senior company officials. Tesla 2nd Showroom Opening on August 11: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Expand Its India Presence by Launching Its 2nd Retail Outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity.

Tesla Delhi Showroom Opening on August 11, 2025; Here's Everything to Know

Tesla's second 4,000 sq ft showroom will be located at Aerocity's Worldmark 3 complex, which has a reported rent of INR 25 lakh. The Tesla Aerocity showroom setup will be similar to the BKC showroom, as per sources. The area is near the airport and has a luxurious commercial appeal. In Aerocity, various Fortune 500 companies' offices are located along with their premium retail outlets. So far,

Elon Musk's company introduced the Tesla Model Y; however, reports suggested that the Delhi showroom would likely showcase the global models. The staff is said to be trained to offer the best buying experience to customers. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is expected to attend the Tesla Aerocity showroom inauguration event.

Tesla Mumbai Showroom Comparison With New Delhi Showroom

Tesla opened its first-ever showroom, 'Tesla Experience Centre BKC', at Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra East in Mumbai. Tesla Mumbai BKC Showroom is a 4,000 sq ft showroom opened on July 15, 2025. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the event and also took a drive in the Tesla Model Y. Tesla Car Price in India: How Much Tesla Model Y Will Cost You in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram? Know On-Road Price Including GST and Road Tax.

Tesla Model Y Price in India and Variants With Their Key Specifications and Features

Tesla Model Y is available in RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) and Long-Range RWD. The RWD model starts at INR 59,89,000, and the Long-Range RWD price in India is INR 67,89,000. The Tesla Model Y RWD offers 500 km range, achieves 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 201 kmph. The Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD will offer 622 km range (WLTP), go from 0 to 100 kmph within 5.6 seconds , and have the same top speed.

