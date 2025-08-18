New Delhi, August 18: Volvo EX30 is expected to launch soon in India. The compact electric SUV was reportedly seen testing on roads, heavily covered in camouflage. Once launched, the EX30 will likely take its place below the EC40 and EX40 in Volvo’s lineup of electric vehicles. The EV is already available in global markets and is expected to be offered in India as CKD units.

The Swedish automaker is preparing to expand its lineup with a new model in India. The EX30, which is said to be the brand’s mid-size electric SUV, is expected to launch by the end of September. It will become the company’s third EV in the country, following the EC40 and EX40. GST Rationalisation: Government Expected To Lower Tax on Cars and Two-Wheelers, Make Them More Affordable Ahead of Diwali.

The Volvo EX30 may feature pixel-style lighting elements, while the redesigned LED tail lamps are expected to give it a unique appearance. As per reports, the Volvo EX30 price in India is expected to be around INR 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers who are interested will be able to start pre-booking the vehicle from August 20, 2025.

Volvo EX30 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Volvo EX30 is expected to come with a 12.3-inch single display that will serve as the central control unit for most functions inside the cabin. The SUV is likely to support wireless Apple CarPlay for connectivity, though Android Auto may not be wireless. The compact SUV may come with a Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof is also expected to enhance the experience. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid New Colours Revealed; Check Details Here.

The Volvo EX30 could be powered by a 69 kWh battery pack. It may deliver up to 268 bhp of power and 343 Nm of peak torque. As per reports, the EV is said to offer a driving range of around 480 km on a single charge. The EV is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and could reach a top speed of 180 km/h.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).