Toyota India officially launched the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV starting from Rs 8.40 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The all new SUV is the first sub-compact product from the Japanese car maker. The Auto manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the SUV with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Urban Cruiser SUV comes in three variants - mid, high & premium across both automatic & manual models. All the automatic variants come with an advcaned Li-ion battery with integrated starter generator. Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Toyota’s Launch Event.

The SUV with mid-grade MT is priced at Rs 8.40 lakh & Rs 9.80 lakh for Mid-grade automatic. The high-grade MT model costs Rs 9.15 lakh whereas high-grade automatic gets a price tag of Rs 10.65 lakh. The premium MT & AT models are priced at Rs 9.80 lakh & Rs 11.30 lakh respectively.

Toyota's new SUV is a rebadged version of Maruti Vitara Brezza. The new SUV gets a dual slate grille, LED projector headlamps, dual-purpose LED DRL-cum indicators, 16-inch alloy wheels, split-style LED tail lamps, LED stop lamps, LED fog lamps & more. Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV comes with a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine that makes 108 bhp & 138 Nm of power mated to a 5-speed manual & a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV (Photo Credits: Toyota India)

On the side, the SUV features a dual-tone dark brown interiors sporting a smart playcast infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a start-stop push-button, rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic rearview mirror & more. Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 & Ford EcoSport.

