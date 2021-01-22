THE BENFORD COMPANY A full service multi-media entertainment company, spanning Estate and Sports Entertainment, Film/TV, Music, Concert Events, and 4D Immersion Technologies.

California, United States, January 21, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, TBC Group Corporate Management and PAC Sports Entertainment are based in Los Angeles and represent iconic Blues artist BB King, his estate, and The BB King Music Companies, as well as famed superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao. Benford (Chairman) and TBC President Ron Lebow also led a deal with Surge Holdings (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePaysTM Network for independent retailers, that according to Surge, boosted the asset to a $250 million estate and trust.

The Benford Companies have generated over $300 million USD in revenue, currently with companies such as Universal and Warner Bros. Benford executive produced the 2020 & 2021 hit film series After and After We Collided, which became commercial successes, grossing more than $150 million at the box office. Both films are also top streaming movies on Netflix. Benford is also Chairman of The Benford Company and partners with film legend Mark Canton, former head of Tri-Star Pictures / Warner Bros. (300, Den of Thieves, hit TV series Power).

The Benford Company and the BB King estate will begin pre-production on a new biopic film of famed blues legend BB King titled The King Of The Blues, due to be released in 2022, and will be executive produced by the entertainment mogul and the King family trust as a part of the BB King Legacy Initiative.

Benford has also scored and/or produced the soundtrack for a host of TV and film titles including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man, New Jack City, Kid ‘n Play’s Class Act, Whoopi Goldberg’s The Associate, Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Fame LA, The Keenan Wynn Show, Billy Bob Thornton’s The Smell of Success, and Hilary Duff and Winona Ryder’s Stay Cool.

According to Variety, Benford, a 57x platinum record producer, continues to stay on top of the Billboard charts after landing a platinum EDM pop hit with 2x Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo (Justin Bieber, Skrillex), song titled “Be Right There,” also performed by superstar DJs Marshmello and Major Laser generating over 1 billion streams.

Lil Wayne and Drake broke the internet with their first collaboration in 2017, “BB King Freestyle.” The song is off of Lil Wayne’s new No Ceilings 3 mixtape, which is hosted by DJ Khaled and has already garnered over 9 million views on YouTube. Vassal Benford — the chairman of BB King’s estate, who is executive-producing King’s official biopic with the bluesman’s family — gives “a big thumbs up,” and wants to invite Drake, Wayne, and Khaled to work with the estate on a hip-hop album to be released by Universal Music Group alongside the biopic. Benford says that the hip-hop album will sample King’s music as well as include original music from artists paying tribute to King. As for who will executive-produce the album, Benford has his eye on Khaled. “Mr. King is a musical icon and legend, and the blues is relatable all over the world,” Benford says. “For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake to show love make a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding BB King and the significance of the blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the BB King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity.”

As a music producer, Benford played a major role in the success of many top artist careers. In 1994, Benford was appointed by music legend Clive Davis and given his own joint venture partnership Vaz/Arista/BMG.

Through Benford’s first label imprint partnership with Clive Davis, he discovered and signed multi-platinum artist Debra Cox, performing the hit song “Nobody Suppose To Be Here,” and the girl band Jade performing the mega-hit “Don’t Walk Away,” which won Ascap Top Pop Songwriter and Producer of the Year award. The song “Don’t Walk Away” became the longest song to stay on the Billboard Hot 100 for more than 39 weeks.

Mr. Davis also founded label imprints with superstar producers Sean “P Diddy” Combs, L.A. Reid, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds (The La-Face duo released Toni Braxton's debut selling over 15x platinum). Benford's production with Toni Braxton's song titled “I Belong To You” received a Grammy Nomination for Best Vocal Performance.

The Benford Companies have hosted corporate events using 4D hologram and immersion technologies and will begin to live stream content in over 190 countries. They have also produced the biggest concert shows in Las Vegas at Consumer Electronics Show (CES). CES is the largest, most influential Tech and Concert event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, with Las Vegas serving as the entertainment capital of the world. This is where the world's biggest brands do business, and the sharpest innovators and the biggest celebrities hit the stage. At CES, Benford produced and orchestrated an entire sold-out "Michael Jackson Tribute Concert" event. The show featured legendary acts such as The Jacksons, Aerosmith, Rick Ross, NE-YO, Christina Milian, and was hosted by superstar NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Media Contacts -

Shazir Mucklai

http://imperiumgrouppr.com/