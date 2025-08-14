Mumbai, August 14: After closing on a strong note on August 13, the stock market is set to reopen on Thursday, August 14, with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Several stocks are likely to be in focus on August 14, including Muthoot Finance (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN), United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (NSE: BPCL), IRCTC (NSE: IRCTC), Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM), and Jubilant FoodWorks (NSE: JUBLFOOD).

Indian equity indices ended higher with Nifty above 24,600 on August 13. At close, the Sensex was up 304.32 points or 0.38% at 80,539.91, and the Nifty was up 131.95 points or 0.54% at 24,619.35. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on August 14. Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 304 Points, Nifty Settles at 24,619 As Consumer Price Index Hits 8-Year Low.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Thursday, August 14:

Muthoot Finance (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN)

On August 13, Muthoot Finance reported a 90% rise in net profit at INR 2,046 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by higher loan demand as prices of the precious metal soared. It reported a net profit of INR 1,079 crore in the year-ago period.

United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR)

United Spirits Ltd on August 13 reported a 14% decline in its consolidated net profit to INR 417 crore for the June quarter of FY26. The company had posted a net profit of INR 485 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL). Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 13, 2025: Apollo Hospitals, Suzlon Energy and Jindal Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (NSE: BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a standalone net profit of INR 6,124 crore in Q1 FY26. This marks a whopping 103% YoY rise from the INR 3,015 crore net profit reported in Q1 FY25. The firm's revenue from operations, however, rose 1% YoY to around INR 1.3 lakh crore.

IRCTC (NSE: IRCTC)

IRCTC reported profit after tax from continuing operations at INR 331 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 7.5% YoY rise from the INR 308 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The firm's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 4% YoY to INR 1,160 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM)

Vishal Mega Mart reported a net profit of INR 206 crore for Q1 FY26. This marks a 37% YoY rise from the INR 150 crore net profit reported in Q1 FY25. The firm's revenue from operations rose 21% YoY to INR 3,140 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks (NSE: JUBLFOOD)

Jubilant Foodworks on August 13 reported a standalone net profit of INR 67 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026. This marks a 29% on-year jump from the INR 51.5 crore net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to Choice Broking, Nifty opened on a strong note and traded sideways during the first half of the session before surging 126 points later in the day. However, the index witnessed a pullback of nearly 45 points, indicating market indecision. On the technical front, a sustained move above 24,750 could open the door for a rally toward 24,850. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 24,500 and 24,330, both viewed as favourable levels for initiating fresh long positions.

