Mumbai, February 25: The Indian stock markets ended their day on Monday, February 24, on a lower note and were influenced by weak global cues that kept the benchmarks under pressure during the trading session. Sensex was down 856.65 points or 1.14 per cent, at 74,454.41, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was down by 242.55 points or 1.06 per cent, at 22,553.35, at the close of the market. That said, investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks today, February 25, as the stock market opens for business on Tuesday.

Today, several shares will be in the spotlight for buying and selling, but the stocks which are likely to be watched out include Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon), NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE: TEXRAIL). At the end of trading day on Monday, stocks of Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) and NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN) both closed their day on a negative note. Stock Market Today: Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty 50 Below 22,500 Amid Broad-Based Weakness and Weak Global Cues.

While Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) ended its day at INR 320.55 and fell by INR 1.95, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN) closed at INR 99.10 and declined by INR 6.45. Similarly, shares of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE: TEXRAIL) also closed in red on February 24. Life Insurance Corporation Of India (NSE: LICI) fell by INR 6.40, whereas Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE: TEXRAIL) saw a decline of INR 1.75. DBS Bank Layoffs: Singapore-Headquartered DBS Group To Cut 10% Jobs Over Next 3 Years as Role of Artificial Intelligence Rises.

Meanwhile, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS, and Tata Steel were the biggest losers at the NSE on Monday. On the other hand, stocks of M&M, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the list of gainers. Notably, Monday's trading session saw pharma, FMCG, and all other sectoral indices ended in the red territory, except for auto.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

