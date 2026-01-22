Mumbai, January 22: On Wednesday, January 21, the Indian stock market extended its losing streak for a third consecutive session, with the benchmark indices settling approximately 0.3 per cent lower amid heightened global volatility. The BSE Sensex dropped 271 points to close at 81,910, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 75 points to end at 25,158, briefly dipping below the psychological 25,000 mark during intraday trade. That said, investors and traders will look to buy and sell shares as the stock market opens for business today, January 22.

Shares of several companies are likely to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session. According to a report in CNBC TV18, these stocks include Eternal Ltd, Waaree Energies, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bank of India, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Lemon Tree Hotels. Scroll below to know how the above-mentioned stocks performed during the last trading session of January 21. Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today, January 21, 2026: Stocks of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Fall by 11.63%, Hit 52 Week Low of INR 389.10.

Shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: HINDPETRO) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) all closed Wednesday's trading session on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: HINDPETRO) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) fell by INR 70.80, INR 8.20 and INR 2.30 each, respectively.

Similarly, shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (NSE: BAJAJCON) and Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) also ended in red after declining by INR 11.90 and INR 1.77 each. That said, stocks of ETERNAL LIMITED (NSE: ETERNAL) closed the last trading session of January 21 on a positive note. Shares of ETERNAL LIMITED (NSE: ETERNAL) ended the day after rising by INR 13.20.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

