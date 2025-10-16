New Delhi, October 16: Indian stock markets may see stock-specific movement on Thursday, October 16, as several companies announced quarterly earnings and strategic updates. Stocks to buy or sell on October 16 include Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDB Financial Services, Hero MotoCorp and JK Cement.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty above 25,300 on October 15. At close, the Sensex was up 575.45 points or 0.70 percent at 82,605.43, and the Nifty was up 178.05 points or 0.71 percent at 25,323.55. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher on Global Optimism and Falling Crude Prices.

Axis Bank Ltd (NSE: AxisBank) could face selling pressure after reporting a 26% year-on-year decline in net profit to INR 5,090 crore for Q2FY26, mainly due to a one-time provision of INR 1,231 crore for discontinued crop loan variants, following an RBI advisory. However, Net Interest Income (NII) rose 1.9% YoY to INR 13,744 crore, and Gross NPA improved to 1.46% from 1.57% in Q1, indicating stable asset quality. Yes Bank Share Price Today, October 13: Yes Bank Stock Climbs 0.21% in Early Trade Ahead of Board Meeting Scheduled for Q2 FY26 Results; Check Latest Price on NSE.

HDFC Life Insurance (NSE: HDFCLife) may attract buying interest after posting a 3.2% YoY rise in Q2FY26 profit to INR 449 crore, with net premium income increasing 13% to INR 18,871 crore. Though profit declined sequentially by 18%, the half-yearly profit stood at INR 994 crore, up 9% YoY, supported by a 10% rise in total APE.

HDB Financial Services (NSE: HDBFS) reported a slight 1.6% YoY fall in profit to INR 581 crore, but strong fundamentals including NII growth of 19.7% to INR 2,193 crore and 24.4% rise in pre-provision operating profit to INR 1,530 crore may keep sentiment neutral.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HeroMotoCo) could gain after announcing its entry into the Spanish market, marking its 50th international foray, in partnership with Noria Motos of the ONEX Group.

JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT) may see action after NCLT approved the merger of Toshali Cements, effective January 1, 2024, streamlining operations and boosting synergy.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).