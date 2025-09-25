New Delhi, September 25: Markets may witness selective stock movements on Thursday, September 25, as a range of companies announce fresh orders, commercial operations, and strategic partnerships. Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep a close watch on shares like Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) which could see action due to company-specific developments.

The Nifty failed to hold the 25,100 mark and closed at 25,057, down 113 points, while the Sensex shed 386 points to end at 81,716. Market breadth remained weak with the NSE advance-decline ratio slipping to 1:2 as midcap stocks saw a steep fall, dragging the index lower by 572 points to 57,924. The Nifty Bank too tumbled 388 points to 55,122, led by losses in banking heavyweights. As we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on September 25. Swiggy Share Price Today, September 24: Swiggy Shares Dip 1.05% to INR 444.50 After Divesting 11.8% Stake in Rapido; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Tata Motors (NSE: TataMotors): Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said that “some data” was impacted in the recent cybersecurity incident that disrupted its production and sales. The firm is working with authorities and will notify individuals if their data is found to be affected. Stock Market Today: Nifty Loses 100 Points, Sensex Down 184 Points in Opening; Indian Markets Mark 12 Months of Negative Returns

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BankBaroda): The bank has cut its overnight MCLR by 10 bps to 7.85% and three-month MCLR by 15 bps to 8.20%, effective Sept 12, while keeping the key one-year rate steady at 8.80%.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) has raised INR 300 crore through issuance of commercial papers, signaling its active position in the short-term debt market. Investors may watch for potential impact on its liquidity and financing costs.

NTPC Ltd (NSE: NTPC) had begun commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) of its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar from July 1. This marks a key milestone in Stage-I of the project, which could boost NTPC’s generation capacity and revenue.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce to offer orchestration consultation services, supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation—a move that may support upward sentiment in the stock.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

