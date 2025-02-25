Tata Investment (NSE: TATAINVEST) share price zoomed 8% on Tuesday, February 25, to INR 6,220.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after Tata Capital approved plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Tata Capital's IPO will include a fresh issue of shares with a face value of INR 10 each, amounting to INR 23 crore.

Tata Investment Share Price Today

Tata Investment Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)