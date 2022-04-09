Presently, cryptocurrency has captured the general public's interest immensely. Earlier, this concept was reserved almost exclusively for the engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs who had been involved in its conception. However, the bitcoin bubble in 2017 caused cryptocurrencies to soar in value. It also led to millions purchasing crypto shares and even setting up their mining farms. Soon many public figures started investing their fortunes in cryptocurrency. However, Some seem to be jumping on board with cryptocurrency for business ventures and more. Among them, Yuri Zababury is one of the artists who also claims to be a crypto enthusiast.

Yuri and his intellectual strides

Yuri Zababury is a Multidisciplinary artist. He mainly has an interest in 3D projects. Also, he is responsible for designing 3D portraits. Moreover, he is pretty popular on Instagram and has more than 19.3k followers. His account is also managed by his manager, Lari Araujo. Though Yuri Zababury receives a lot of attention in the media, often for being a multidisciplinary artist, on his lifestyle website "Zabaverse.”

The multidisciplinary artist is again involved in several other business ventures too. Yuri is another advocate of crypto. He has also invested his money in technology startups. He is most known for investing in multiple sectors. However, he has also invested money in several other startups. Yuri also turned a small number of funds into something very huge in six years to make early bets on significant sections. Isn’t it a successful movement?

Indeed Yuri would not have expected that he would be able to make so much money not only as a multidisciplinary artist but also as an investor. When he was young, he worked to make money. He usually was normally interested into cultural elements. However, a he grew up, he bought his

interest in the cryptocurrency world. He is a very hard-working person, and hence, From a young age, he seemed not afraid of hard work and was willing to work hard to make money. Now he is earning millions of dollars by investing in cryptocurrency. Even he thinks that Crypto is not only giving the buyer bragging rights of owning new and rare digital art but also works as investments that increase in value over time, just like art in the real world.

Why choose crypto?

Nowadays, artists have found immense success in the digital market by creating NFTs of their artworks. The NFTs are distinct in that they are one-of-a-kind, indivisible, transferrable, and unique. Likewise, Yuri Zababury is now helping companies employ capable people from different parts of the world and producing millions of dollars in revenue.