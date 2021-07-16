VTNBen is a rising artist coming from Northern Virginia. He is most notable from his songs “Hate Me” & “All Girls Are The Same”. He is a 14 years old and has collaborated with some bigger names like Killbunk, Andrew Spacey, and Kevin Powers.

He uses inspiration from well known rappers Juice Wrld, XXXTentacion, and Lil Uzi Vert. He has an upcoming song dropping on the 25th of June, And is currently working on a project for the near future. On his track “Hate Me” he said “I found a beat that was different from others, so I automatically knew I had to use it”.

VTNBen has a lot to look forward to in his future, he said “In the future I want to collaborate with well known artists like The Kid Laroi and other similar artists”. He currently makes music to share with all of his fans/followers but wants to get to the point where people know his name.