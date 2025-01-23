January 23, 2025, Special Days: Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, was a prominent leader in India’s independence movement, known for his slogan "Jai Hind" and his efforts to organise the Indian National Army (INA) against British colonial rule. Revered as Netaji, he remains a symbol of patriotism and revolutionary zeal in India. The country celebrates Netaji Jayanti or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 marking his 128th birth anniversary. Maternal Health Awareness Day on January 23 raises awareness about maternal health and aims to prevent pregnancy-related complications and deaths through education and advocacy. National Handwriting Day is a fun celebration in the United States to encourage the practice of handwriting. There are other special celebrations dedicated to yummy pies, sticky toffee pudding and so on. January 23 is notable for a variety of historical events, religious observances, and cultural celebrations worldwide. Here are some key observances and events associated with the date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Netaji Jayanti or Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Parakram Divas National Handwriting Day Maternal Health Awareness Day First Philippine Republic Day International Sticky Toffee Pudding Day National King Day National Pie Day National Report Pharmaceutical Fraud Day National CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) Week

Famous January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Subhas Chandra Bose (1897-1945) Bal Thackeray (1926-2012) Chesley Sullenberger Ramesh Sippy XXXTentacion Arjen Robben Mariska Hargitay Josko Gvardiol Princess Caroline of Monaco John Hancock (1737–1793) Édouard Manet (1832–1883) Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle) (1783–1842) Django Reinhardt (1910–1953) Rutger Hauer (1944–2019)

