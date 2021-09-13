An actor is not defined by the comfortable role he essays on the screen. Instead, his potential is measured with the ability to step out of his comfort zone and portray different avatars on screen. Experimenting with different looks, actor Manuj Tilakraj Gulati is all set to make a bang on the big screen soon. The actor will be seen donning the look of a Sikh in his upcoming film ‘Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau’.

This will mark the return of the actor on the celluloid and the digital screens after a long time. Manuj began his career with TV commercials and brand shoots. Being in the industry for almost 20 years, the actor has a great entrepreneurial spirit. He owns a company named The Off White Media, a digital media company that has worked with notable celebrities and brands from different verticals. Having set his footprints in the business world, he is now all set to stun the viewers with his performance.

It will be the first time Manuj Tilakraj Gulati will be seen playing the role of a Sardar. The film is helmed by Ankur Bhatia who has had his association with Colors TV in the past. Shot in 2016, the film could not be released in theatres due to unknown reasons, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau’ got pushed to an indefinite release date. The film stars ‘Mirzapur’ fame Divyendu Sharma in the lead role. Besides this, Isha Koppikar and Sulagna Panigrahi will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Not much is known about the film, but it is majorly shot in Uttar Pradesh and has a desi flavour to it. Speaking about his role in the film, Manuj said, “I am playing a Sardar for the first time. Essaying the role was indeed an enriching experience. It was something I have never done before. Playing this role challenged my potential, and I hope it will be loved by the audience.” However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Furthermore, Manuj Tilakraj Gulati was asked what the film is all about. Elaborating about it, he stated that everything is under the wraps now. “All I can say is that the film is based in the 80s. It is not an ordinary Hindi film, but has a message hidden in it”, he added. The actor is awaiting the official announcement for the film’s release. Here’s wishing lots of luck to the makers and the entire team of ‘Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau’.