The upcoming film, Adipurush, will teach us all to wake up early before the release. Well, the makers of the film are making announcements about it before 8 AM. The title of the film was announced at 7:11 AM on August 18. Now, the name of the actor who will play Raavan in the film will also be revealed at 7:11 am on September 3. Let's set our alarms. The teaser poster reads, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon." Well, this is the role of a lifetime and we are really excited to see who will play it. It should be a personality like Prabhas, who plays Ram in the movie, to compete. Om Raut Shares About Prabhas’ Transformation To Play Lord Ram In Adipurush (Read Details).

Rana Daggubati held his ground against Prabhas in the hit Bahubali films. As per a report by Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan has been approached to play Raavan in Adipurush. The actor recently played the villain in the blockbuster film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The possibility of his involvement can't be ruled out given the fact that Tanhaji director Om Raut is making Adipurush as well.

Taling about the film, Prabhas has said in a statement, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film." Adipurush: Is Keerthy Suresh The Leading Lady In This Prabhas Starrer?

Check Out Om Raut's Tweet Here:

There are so many amazing characters to cast in Adipurush, and we are looking forward to all of them. We are excited to see who will play the roles of Seeta, Lakshman, Hanuman along with Raavan.

