When Prabhas announced that he is going to feature in a 3D action-drama titled Adipurush, movie buffs went gaga about it. It was also confirmed that this epic film will be helmed by Om Raut, who had directed the blockbuster movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ever since the announcement about this brand new film has been made, fans have been curious to know about its complete cast and other key details. The curiosity amongst the movie buffs is high to know about more details on Prabhas’ character, who would be playing the role of Lord Ram in this movie. Adipurush: Nag Ashwin Excited to See Prabhas as Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Film (View Tweet).

In an interview to a leading tabloid, director Om Raut has shared about the transformation that Prabhas would be undergoing to portray Lord Ram in Adipurush. He told Mid-Day, “I have seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas.” He further stated, “Prabhas is working on his transformation. He has to attain an archer’s physique, which is dramatically different from that of a warrior. We have begun consulting several experts. He will also begin learning archery soon.” Adipurush: Is Keerthy Suresh The Leading Lady In This Prabhas Starrer?

Adipurush is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual that would dubbed in other languages as well and that includes Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages. Om Raut has also confirmed that this 3D epic action drama is all set to go on floors in January 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).