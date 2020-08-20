It was recently announced that Prabhas been roped in to play the titular role in Adipurush. This 3D action-drama is helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. While sharing the poster and the motion poster of this upcoming magnum opus, the only hint that has been dropped through the tagline is, ‘Celebrating the victory of good over evil’. The makers have not revealed any other information regarding the film’s cast, but the latest buzz is, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh might be seen as the leading lady. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film, Actor Shares The Poster Of The 3D Action-Drama On Instagram.

Prabhas will be portraying the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. According to a report in Tollywood.Net, south beauty Keerthy Suresh has been approached by the makers to play the role of Sita in this upcoming flick. It is said that Om Raut narrated the script to Keerthy and she’s quite impressed with it. The other buzz that has been doing rounds that a popular Bollywood actor has been considered to play the antagonist in Adipurush. However, an official announcement on the complete cast is yet awaited. Adipurush: Nag Ashwin Excited to See Prabhas as Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Film.

About the other projects that Keerthy Suresh has in her kitty are Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe and Rang De. It would be intriguing to watch Keerthy opposite Prabhas in Adipurush! Stay tuned for further updates!

