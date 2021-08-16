Expressing concerns over Taliban's control on Afghanistan, members of the Hindi film industry -- Kabir Khan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Shekhar Kapur -- said their thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan.The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Concern for Women in Afghanistan As Taliban Take Over the Country (View Post).

Kapur said he feels sad for Afghanistan which was "wrecked and destroyed by colonial ambitions of foreign powers." "Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan," the filmmaker wrote on Twitter. Khan, who had made several documentaries in post-Taliban Afghanistan and also set his feature directorial debut, "Kabul Express", in the country, took to Instagram and posted latest pictures from the region. Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava, Amyra Dastur Share Afghan Filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's Plea For Help As Taliban Takeover The Country.

"Afghanistan," the director wrote alongside a heartbreak emoticon. Sood took to Twitter and wrote, "Afghanistan stay strong. Whole world is praying for you." Bhasker shared an artwork by Afghan Graffiti artist Shamsia Hassani, which depicted a hijab-clad girl, looking frightened, clutching onto a casio as a group of armed men watch over her. "The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women especially. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers and misogynists; their ideology is one of hate and violence and that won't change," Bhasker wrote.

Actor Sayani Gupta shared the same artwork on her Instagram and wrote she was terrified to see what Afghanistan was going through. "Chills in spine going down constantly, thinking about Afghan women and children. Can't imagine the brutality that's going to follow now. What the hell are we doing as humanity? "Within a month of men going to space privately, a country full of women and children just left to be brutalized and raped. We have failed ourselves! Disgusted. Just Disgusted," the actor wrote.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Below:

Afghanistan Stay Strong Whole world is praying for you 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2021

Check Out Swara Bhasker's Tweet Below:

Afghan graffiti artist @ShamsiaHassani saying it all! The Afghan people have been thrown to the wolves. Women esp. #Taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of force and power. They are murderers & misogynists; their ideology is one of hate & violence & that won’t change 💔 pic.twitter.com/3o5SO6lEfX — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Check Out Kanika Dhillon's Tweet Below:

Heartbreaking । shocking ।prayers with the people 🙏 https://t.co/8eKLaSmGTl — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) August 16, 2021

"Tandav" actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also mourned the Afghanistan crisis."Duas for the people of Afghanistan…may Allah be with you and give you strength to fight these fascists. Aameen," he wrote. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and lyricist-writer Varun Grover also shared Afghan independent filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's August 13 open letter requesting the film communities of the world to be the voice of the people of Afghanistan in this hour of crisis. The filmmaker, who was also the general director of Afghan Film, the state-owned film company, wrote that the entire country, including artistes and women, were in grave danger with the Taliban taking over.

Karimi, who has directed films like "Hava, Maryam, Ayesha" (2019) and "Afghan Women Behind the Wheel", wrote, "Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling. If the Taliban take over they will ban all art. I and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list. They will strip women's rights, we will be pushed into the shadows of our homes and our voices, our expression will be stifled into silence." The 38-year-old filmmaker said Afghanistan is going through a humanitarian crisis, and yet "the world is silent". "We need your voice. The media, governments, and the world humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this 'Peace deal' with the Taliban was ever legitimate...

"I do not understand this world. I do not understand this silence. I will stay and fight for my country, but I cannot do it alone. I need allies like you. Please help us get this world to care about what is happening to us. Please help us by informing your countries' most important media what is going on here in Afghanistan. Be our voices outside Afghanistan," her letter read. In her latest tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "We were left alone, helpless and hopeless." Sharing a picture of the Taliban members inside the Presidential Palace in Kabul,"Thappad" helmer Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Look at this picture. This must be the top brass of some sorts right now inside Afghanistan. One question. How old were these people 20 years back when America showed up in their backyard the second time?"

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon took to Twitter and re-shared a video which purportedly showed people falling off from a moving aircraft as they were trying to escape Kabul. "Heartbreaking. Shocking. Prayers with the people," she shared. Actor Rhea Chakraborty wrote on her Instagram stories: "While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold - They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! #smashthepatriarchy Women are human too."

In videos circulating on social media, thousands of people packed into the Kabul airport on Monday. In their attempt to flee the country after Taliban entered the capital city, many rushed to tarmac and climbed the undercarriage of a US Air Force plane trying to take off.

