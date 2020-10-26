Popstar Ananya Birla has alleged that a celebrity chef's restaurant in California was "very racist" in throwing her and her family out, but the eatery has denied it saying that while there was a tense situation over IDs it was resolved and they were not made to leave. "This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay," she tweeted on Saturday. Ananya Birla Labels The Italian-American Dining Scopa Italian Roots As ‘Very Racist’ After It Threw Her Family Out Of The Premises (View Posts)

The tweet received 617 likes by midnight Sunday. But Pablo Moix, a partner in the restaurant, denied that they were thrown out of the restaurant and said that they had stayed on to finish their meal. He told IANS that the situation arose when they were asked for their original IDs as required under state law to serve alcohol, which two people in the party had and the others only had copies of them.

Check Out Ananya Birla's Tweet Below:

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

The situation escalated and then "deescalated" and "they stayed and finished their meal, complimented both the waiter they had and the quality of the food", Moix said. "I understand that everyone is on edge" these days, he said, adding: "It was an unfortunate situation." Moix said that he wants them to visit the restaurant again.

