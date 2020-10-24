Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman of Aditya Birla Group) and Neerja Birla. This 26-year-old is a singer, entrepreneur and a mental health advocate. The young diva has slammed a plush restaurant, labelled it as ‘very racist’, after it treated her and her family with no respect. Ananya has shared posts on Twitter in which she has mentioned that an Italian-American dining named Scopa Italian Roots ‘literally threw’ her and her family out of their premises. Kamala Harris Calls US President Donald Trump a ‘Racist’ During Rally at Morehouse College in Georgia.

Ananya Birla is extremely miffed with the attitude shown by Chef Antonia Lofaso’s Scopa Italian Roots. She writes, “This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay.” In another post she wrote, “We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay.” Sean Kingston and Ananya Birla Collaborate for Their Upcoming Single ‘Day Goes By’.

Ananya Birla Slams Scopa Italian Roots

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

Even Ananya’s mother Neerja Birla responded to her daughter’s post by saying, “Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this.”

Neerja Birla’s Post

Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this. https://t.co/szUkdxAgNh — Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) October 24, 2020

Aryaman Birla also commented on the post saying, “I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable.” Scopa Italian Roots based out at Washington Boulevard’s Marina del Rey in California has not commented anything yet to Ananya Birla’s tweets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).