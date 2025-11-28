YouTuber and actor Ashish Chanchlani joked about feeling super stressed while working with Arjun Kanungo on his series Ekaki. The music producer has composed the original soundtrack for Chanchlani’s web series. ‘It’s Just Society and Frustrated Men’: Elli AvrRam Hits Back at Misogynistic ‘Body Count’ Trolls After Viral Photo With Ashish Chanchlani (Watch Video).

The OST includes three tracks— "Porancha Ranga", "Market", and "Kehne Ko Kya Raha"—all set to release alongside the show. Speaking about working with Arjun, Ashish jokingly said, “I was super stressed and honestly had a lot of anxiety working with someone like Arjun (haha!). Honestly, having him on board made the whole process way more fun than I ever imagined. And, in the end, he gave me free music. So here I am, left with zero choice, but say this: Love you, Arjun! Thank you for being there.”

Expressing his excitement over their collaboration, the singer stated, "Being part of this project and creating music for Ekaki with Ashish has been an amazing experience. Ashish and I have been good friends for years, and this collaboration gave us a chance to merge our creative spark in a really exciting way. I've seen a few episodes, and they're absolutely incredible; it's such a well-crafted show. This is a big project for him, and I'm genuinely happy to contribute, even in a small way, to bring the series to life musically." Arjun added, "Each track speaks to a different mood: one is a punchy, infectious banger, while the other has a really cool/groovy vibe, and another one is a driving track. So, there's a melody for every listener. And, I genuinely hope the OST becomes something audiences replay long after the show ends - music that lives beyond the series."

On a related note, “Porancha Ranga” marks Arjun’s first Marathi composition. It’s a bold track rooted in desi energy and cultural rhythm. “Market”, on the other hand, is a Marathi hip-hop number that Arjun has reproduced from one of his label artists’ originals. Meanwhile, “Kehne Ko Kya Raha” showcases Arjun Kanungo’s signature style, blending modern sounds with emotional depth. The web series Ekaki premiered on November 27.

