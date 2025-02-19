The OnlyFans bizarre sex challenges do not seem to end anytime soon. After Bonnie Blue’s success in sleeping with 1,057 men in a single day, her friend and OnlyFans star Annie Knight has come forward with her intimacy plans. The adult creator, who claimed to have slept with 600 men in 2024, revealed that she is “ready to get back in the game” while acknowledging that her OnlyFans career and bizarre challenges make dating difficult. Following the footsteps of her friend Blue, she now plans to sleep with 1,000 men in 2025. Not just that, she unveiled her controversial plan of “taking 500 virginities” among the 1,000 men for her upcoming sexathon. Knight further stated that she is looking for a potential suitor, a “super secure” boyfriend, so that she can continue with her career. “I want a boyfriend, I'm ready to find love, there I said it,” she was quoted saying in reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Knight (@annieknight.reels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Blue (@bonnie_blue_xox)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

