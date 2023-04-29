Pizzolatto, an award-winning novelist and short-story writer, is best known for creating the critically acclaimed HBO anthology drama series, which launched in 2014, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. A fourth season, subtitled "Night Country" and starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, will debut later this year. The writer is also developing a reboot of The Magnificent Seven for Amazon. Pizzolatto is represented by WME and Anonymous Content.