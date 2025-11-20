Advance bookings for the much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur opened nationwide today, triggering excitement among moviegoers and signalling a strong opening weekend for the film. The film, which has been in the news right from its poster releases to its teasers and trailers, features Farhan Akhtar in a commanding turn as Shaitan Singh Bhati, alongside Raashii Khanna and an ensemble supporting cast.

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war.

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

