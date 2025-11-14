Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ 120 Bahadur stands tall as one of the most awaited films of the year. After the teaser and songs piqued curiosity, the newly released trailer has elevated the excitement to an all-new level. Showcasing a fierce, inspiring, and untold chapter from India’s greatest war, where 120 brave Indian soldiers stood their ground against 3,000 Chinese troops, the trailer has struck an emotional chord with audiences, earning widespread acclaim and admiration. Now, exploring the film’s romantic side, the song Naina Ra Lobhi has been released. ‘120 Bahadur’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils ‘My Stamp’ Honouring Rezang La Heroes in Presence of Farhan Akhtar and Team (View Pics).

Naina Ra Lobhi from the film 120 Bahadur is a soulful romantic track that beautifully captures the emotions of love and longing. Featuring Farhan Akhtar and Raashi Khanna, the song showcases their tender chemistry through heartfelt visuals. Sung melodiously by Javed Ali and Asees Kaur, the track blends rich vocals with soothing music composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir. The lyrics, penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar, are poetic and deeply expressive, evoking the delicate emotions of romance. Naina Ra Lobhi stands out as a timeless love ballad that celebrates the magic and vulnerability of heartfelt connection.

Watch ‘Naina Ra Lobhi’ Song:

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” Hrithik Roshan Praises '120 Bahadur' Trailer: Actor Compares Farhan Akhtar's War Drama to 'Lakshya', Calls It 'Bigger and Better in Every Way'.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.