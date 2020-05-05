Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Others Team Up For 'Dil Chahta Hai' Themed Song For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative (Watch Video)

Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

COVID-19 has hit the globe harshly and people are doing whatever they can to help beat this pandemic. Relief funds are being promoted creatively by the entertainers of the world through music and other creative line ups. Now, in a delightful gesture, Berklee Indian Ensemble of Berklee College of Music have joined hands for the cause. #BIXCOVIDFUND has been set up to help marginalized artists in India. For this, the members used the title track of Dil Chahta Hai in the most creative way. Lead actor Aamir Khan, singer Shankar Mahadevan and director Farhan Akhtar too joined them for this video. 'I For India' Concert is a Huge Success, Donations Worth Rs 52 Crore and More To Be Pledged to COVID-19 Relief Work.

In the video, we can see Aamir Khan introducing the song to the fans and appealing. We also see other members along with Shankar Mahadevan and Farhan Akhtar singing this much-loved track. It also features other artists like Zakir Hussain, Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi etc. The members hold placards with their what their heart desires as they sing "dil chahta hai!" They also expressed gratitude for what they are currently blessed with! Check out the song below.

Dil Chahta Hai Video Song For #BIXCOVIDFUND :

It is fun to see that the iconic track was put to use in such a beautiful way! We definitely missed the iconic trio of Aamir-Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna though! It is endearing to see that help has been spread in all parts of the country through such initiatives.