Baby Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most popular and most loved star kids of Bollywood. Although she is not that often spotted unlike other star kids, but whenever she is seen along with her parents, the cutie pie makes heads turn with her cuteness. Aaradhya is often spotted along with her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan during events and social gatherings. The little kiddo is all set to celebrate her ninth birthday on November 16, but this time it is reportedly going to be a low-key affair. Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Have Been Discharged From the Hospital After Testing Negative for COVID-19.

Every year, Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday has been celebrated in the presence of family members and some of the popular industry members along with their kids in attendance. It is a well-themed birthday bash, mostly Disney characters and then netizens get to see pics of Aaradhya dressed like a cute little princess. Talking about this year’s plan, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya’s birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances.” Abhishek Bachchan Shares The Reason Behind Not Celebrating Diwali This Year.

The source further stated, “While the parents would usually spend four days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, celebrations will be restricted to cutting cake. However, given that the day is special for the family, the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible.” Let’s not forget that the Bachchans are also not hosting Diwali bash this year owing to the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda (Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s mother-in-law), and also due to the ongoing pandemic.

