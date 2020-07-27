Here's some good news for all the well-wishers of the Bachchan family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have fortunately tested negative for COVID-19 and have also been discharged from the hospital. The news was confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan on his Twitter account and we are happy to realise our prayers have been partially answered. The mother-daughter duo will continue to isolate themselves at their residence while Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan continue with their treatments in the hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Admitted to Nanavati Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment, Fans Wish Mother-Daughter A Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan while giving an update on their health condition. Earlier the actress and her daughter who were asymptomatic were asked to observe home quarantine. However, they were rushed to the hospital after they showed symptoms like fever and throat pain. Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Video From COVID-19 Ward, Posts About Missing His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan (View Tweet).

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Recently there were rumours of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative for COVID-19. However, the actor was quick in refuting them through his Twitter account. Meanwhile, the superstar is keeping his twitter buzzing throughout. He has been very active on the micro-blogging site over the last week and his tweets are either about him expressing gratitude for his fans or hailing the efforts of the medical professionals at Nanavati hospital.

