Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has turned a year older on November 16. The adorable star kid of Bollywood celebrates her ninth birthday today and from family, fans and loved ones, all have been sharing adorable pictures and thoughtful messages for the baby girl on social media platforms. Earlier today veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya’s grandpa, shared the cutest pic with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of his granddaughter. And now, one cannot miss the post Sikandar Kher has shared to wish Aaradhya on this special occasion. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Birthday Wishes to Granddaughter Aaradhya by Sharing a Collage of Her Pictures and It's Warming Our Hearts.

Sikandar Kher has shared a rare seen picture of the father and daughter duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya, and it is indeed a heartwarming photograph. Abhishek can be seen dressed in a traditional avatar, while the ‘little lady’ seem to be enjoying the moment by not just holding onto her dad, but also smiling for the camera. It is indeed a well captured pic and the perfect one to share on her birthday. Aaradhya Bachchan To Turn Nine On November 16! Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter’s Birthday To Be A Low-Key Affair?

Aaradhya With Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

Talking about Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebration, it was earlier reported that it would be an intimate affair unlike the fancy themed bash like previous years. The Bachchans would definitely make it a special one but it wouldn’t be grand owing to the current circumstances. Here’s wishing the cutest princess, baby Aaradhya a very happy birthday and cheerful year ahead!

