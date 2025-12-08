If there is one thing Tollywood loves more than a high-octane action block, it is some heavy-duty melodrama. But forget the tears and sentimental speeches; the teaser for Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi has just dropped, and it looks like absolute pandemonium in the best way possible. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is directed by AR Sajeev and produced by Srujan Yarabolu under the S Originals banner, in collaboration with MovieVerse Studios' Aditya Pittie, Vivek Krishnani, Anup Chandrasekaran, Sadhik Shaik and Naveen Sanivarapu. ‘Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi’: Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba’s Film Gets a Release Date (Watch Teaser Video).

The first glimpse of this upcoming entertainer, dropped on December 8, introduces us to a fresh and intriguing pairing: the director-turned-actor Tharun Bhascker and the talented Eesha Rebba. For those in the know, this film has been on the radar as the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam cult hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. If the teaser is anything to go by, the makers have kept the soul of the original while injecting a healthy dose of Godavari-flavoured humour.

Tharun Bhascker plays Ambati Omkar Naidu, a well-to-do fish trader with an ego to match. He looks effortlessly annoying as the husband who thinks he runs the show and believes MS Dhoni bats for the Mumbai Indians. On the other side of the ring is Eesha Rebba as Prashanti, whose calm demeanour seems to be the silence before a very violent storm.

The irony of the title Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi - a chant for peace - is not lost on us, as the visuals tease everything but peace. We are talking screaming matches, potential physical tussles, and a background score by Jay Krish that screams 'quirky village comedy'.

For South cinema fans, seeing Tharun Bhascker step into a role originally essayed by Basil Joseph is a massive draw. Tharun has carved a niche for himself as a director with new-age cinema like Pellichoopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, so seeing him as a toxic yet hilarious husband is going to be a treat. Fun fact: Basil Joseph, who did the role in the Malayalam original, is also an actor-director.

Eesha Rebba, who often plays the sweet girl-next-door, looks set to break that mould, and if you have seen the original, you know she has some surprises (and kicks) in store for her on-screen husband. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema's Most 'Massy' Film of 2022!

Debutant director AR Sajeev seems to have captured the rustic vibe of the Godavari region beautifully, with cinematographer Deepak Yeragara giving the frames a colourful, festive look. The teaser also hints at a solid supporting cast, including the legendary Brahmaji, which guarantees that the comedy punches will land.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend. If you are looking for a family entertainer that turns the concept of a 'happy marriage' on its head, this is one to watch out for.

