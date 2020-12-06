Aditya Narayan has tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal. The two made their Bollywood debut with the horror film, Shaapit, and instantly were blessed with love. Today, Aditya's father and world-renowned singer Udit Narayan spilled a secret about the couple. Turns out, Aditya and Shweta had been in a live-in relationship for the last 10 years. So, yes, all the rumours you heard about Aditya flirting with Neha Kakkar and all were false. He was always spoken for. Newly-Wed Aditya Narayan Paid THIS Whooping Amount for His New Luxurious House in Mumbai

Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama, “I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. I guess it was time for them to make it official.” Aditya Narayan – Shweta Agarwal Wedding Reception: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda Among the Many Attendees (View Pics)

Taking about his wife, Aditya has said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true.” Sharing his happiness and how Shweta made him a better person, he has said, “I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

The couple got married keeping the Covid19 restrictions in mind. For his son's wedding, Udit Narayan recieved congratulatory letter from PM Narendra Modi.

