Singer and actor Aditya Narayan got hitched to his ladylove, Shweta Agarwal in a fancy ceremony in Mumbai and their wedding reception took place last night (Dec 2, 2020). While the wedding was attended by only a handful of guests, the invite for their wedding reception was extended to who's who of the industry. There were rumours that PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan were some of the popular names mentioned in their guest list but unfortunately, they couldn't attend the ceremony. Aditya Narayan Reacts to Stories of His Bankruptcy, Says His Comment on Having 18,000 in his Bank Account Was Twisted by a Media Portal.

Amongst the celebrities present, we saw Govinda with his wife and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa gracing the soiree. This also marked Bharti and husband's first public appearance since their recent drug controversy. Earlier the comedian had penned a sweet post for her hubby dearest while suggesting how these are testing times but they'll sail through. Besides these names, we also had Punit Pathak and Siddharth Dey attending the event.

Pictures from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's Wedding Reception

Bharti Singh, Govinda at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditya met Shweta during the shooting of their horror film, Shaapit in 2010. While the groom was dressed in a classic black tuxedo, bride Shweta wore stunning red separates and paired it with a diamond necklace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).