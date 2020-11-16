Birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His career spanning to 11 years now has been all about experimenting with new roles and surprising his fans with his acting skills. From his debut film - the 2009 released London Dreams to his latest release Ludo, the actor has come a long way and has managed to make a mark in the industry. We cannot go further without mentioning his physical transformation as well. The actor had jaws dropping after his stunning transformation in Malang and Fitoor. Aditya's female fans were gushing about how good the actor was looking in these film and it also had set the benchmark for other actors really high. Aditya Roy Kapur Exits 'Do Villain' with John Abraham Over Creative Difference with Director Mohit Suri.

But there is so much more to the actor. His chemistry will his co-stars is unmatchable. Be it his Aashiqui 2 co-star Sharddha Kapoor or his Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif, Aditya shares a great camaraderie with the ladies on screen. Apart from these gorgeous ladies, Kapur has also starred alongside Parineeti Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Alia Bhatt as well. So, today as the actor turns 35, we wanted to see who would you want to see him with on-screen next.

Considering the fact that the actor looks good with everyone, it was really hard for us to jot down a few names. But we managed to decide upon five Bollywood diva who we think will look good with him as a pair. Now, it's your turn to go check out the options we have for you and choose your favourite one and vote for them! Filmmaker Mohit Suri Reveals about Aditya Roy Kapur’s Transformation for Malang in 2 Months.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria

Aditya and Tara are two stars who we think will look good on the screen as a pair. Tara's last appearance on screen in Marjavaan was all about innocence and we think her innocence equalled with Aditya's goofiness would be a hit on the big screen!

Aditya Roy Kapur-Tar Sutaria (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next on our list is Kareena Kapoor Khan! We think the two would look good in a film that's all about romance. Kareena has a magnetic charisma and we think it will blend well with Aditya's on-screen presence. Not to forget, the pair would look steaming hot on the big screen.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Kareena Kapoor Khan (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has always chosen roles that are challenging and unique and so has Aditya. The two will look good in a film like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl where Aditya will try to impress Anushka and it will be fun to see their on-screen chemistry.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Anushka Sharma (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani

If a light-hearted film has to be made then Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani would make a great pair. The two can be paired as a carefree couple on a mission and we can vouch that this couple will be a hit amongst the audience.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Kiara Advani (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has picked up roles very different from her personality and we think her energy matched with Aditya's would be explosive. The two have a very charming on-screen presence and we think that will absolutely click with the audience.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Which Jodi Is Your Pick? Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria Aditya Roy Kapur and Kareena Kapoor Khan Aditya Roy Kapur and Anushka Sharma Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Well, these are the top five hotties we think will look good with Aditya. We wish to see atleast one pair from the above list together on the big in the coming future. Lastly, here's wishing the Ludo star a very happy 35th birthday.

