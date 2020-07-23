Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says Goa is a place he enjoys going to. "I've fond memories of filming 'Malang', as the film is set in Goa and it's a place where I enjoy going to. We had a blast shooting there. Shooting the action scenes were memorable, too," he said. In the Mohit Suri directorial, Aditya plays the role of Advait, who embarks on a mission filled with revenge after a personal tragedy. Aditya Roy Kapur Exits ‘Do Villain’ with John Abraham Over Creative Difference with Director Mohit Suri?

"It was cool to look at myself being a rebel on the big screen after all the hard work. Preparing for the character was interesting because I was playing him in two different times in his life, before and after certain events that take place. There was a marked change in the character from the past to the present and for some of the younger portions, I had to tap into my teenage years and that was a fun journey," he recalled. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt – Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to have an OTT Release; Twitterati Trend #BoycottSadak2 and Demand Ban on Nepotism

"I have spent a lot of time in Goa in my carefree teenage days, so I went there a week or so before the shoot, to revisit all the places I used to go, to get a feel of what life was like back then," he added. Further talking about his character and preparation, he said: "The other portion had another physicality to it and I needed to kind of toughen up and bulk up on the outside, apart from obviously trying to understand what a person goes through who has faced such traumatic events, jail time etc. Overall, it was a very rewarding journey." Also starring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, "Malang" is set to air on Sony MAX.

