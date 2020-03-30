Ahil Sharma Turns 4! Salman Khan and Family Ring In His Birthday With a Fun Bash (View Pics) 

Ahil Sharma Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's son, Ahil Sharma turned four on March 30 and the Khan family made sure to ring in his birthday with celebrations at the Panvel farmhouse. Given the ongoing situation with coronavirus lockdown, the celebrations involved strictly family but nonetheless looked all fun with balloons and a cute cake. Recently, we also saw Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrate their son Hrehaan's birthday at home in a low-key manner with friends and family joining via video calls. Although, Ahil's celebration looked quite fun and we have to say the 4-year-old looked adorable all dressed up for his big day. Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Moment With His Baby Niece Ayat and We Can't Get Enough Of It! (Watch Video).

Ahil's uncle Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations. One of the pictures even saw Salman Khan feeding a slice of cake to his beloved nephew. Another picture showed Arpita Khan Sharma holding baby Aayat and posing with sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. With colourful balloons gathered around and everyone singing the birthday song, it looked like Ahil's fourth-birthday celebrations were perfect with just the close family around. Salman Khan's Latest Pictures With Baby Ayat are Too Cute To Miss!

Salman Khan With Birthday Boy Ahil Sharma:

Aayush Sharma With Son Ahil Sharma:

Birthday Boy Ahil With His Cake:

Arpita Khan Sharma With Baby Aayat and Alvira Agnihotri At the Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram #ayatsharma at big bro #ahilsharma 's birthday celebration #arpitakhansharma A post shared by Bollyhollix (@bollyhollix) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Not just this, Aayush Sharma even wrote a special post on Instagram on the occasion of his son's birthday. Sharing a series of pictures of Ahil, the LoveYatri actor wrote, "It’s been 4 years since you’ve come into our lives and since then you’ve only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven’t taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father Happy Birthday my little Avenger .. too many more priceless hugs and fictional stories." Well, looks like it was a fun bash, here's wishing Ahil a very Happy Birthday!