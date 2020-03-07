Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Moment With His Baby Niece Ayat and We Can't Get Enough Of It! (Watch Video)

Salman Khan and his niece Ayat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan is known to extremely fond of kids and we have often seen him have a fun time with his nephews. Although this time, the actor seen sharing an adorable moment with his niece Ayat. Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed their adorable little girl on December 27, 2019. The little munchkin who shares her birthday with her 'mamu' Salman is already getting his undivided attention. Recently, Arpita took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Salman playing with his little niece and it is hands down the cutest thing you will see today. We already know how close Salman is to Arpita's son Ahil and how much fun he has with his nephew. Salman Khan's Latest Pictures With Baby Ayat are Too Cute To Miss!

This new video is sure to be a treat for the actor's fans who love watching the actor spending time with his family. Sharing the video, Arpita wrote, "We love you Mamu". The video is now receiving a lot of love from his fans who can't get over the sweetness of it. Ever since first pictures of Ayat were released, netizens fell in love with the cuteness that she is. This video of Salman and Ayat is surely going to break the internet as fans fawn over it. Salman Khan on Niece Ayat Sharma's Birth: 'I Have Become Mama Again, Bas Kisike Baap Nehi Bane'.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:06am PST

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.r The Prabhudheva film is all set to hit the screens this Eid. The actor also has two other films, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.