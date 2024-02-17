As per media reports, Dharmendra is deeply saddened by daughter Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's divorce as he feels it will negatively impact their daughters Radhya and Miraya. He isn't against their decision but hopes for reconciliation for the children's sake. Esha and Bharat respect Dharmendra, and he considers Bharat a son. Dharmendra always wants Esha to be happy, so he's sad about the family's separation. Separation can be hard on kids, and Dharmendra believes if the marriage can be saved, it should be. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Confirm Separation After 11 Years of Marriage – Read Joint Statement.

Here's What Dharmendra Says About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's Separation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)