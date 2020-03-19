Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father Krishnaraj Rai on His Death Anniversary (View Pics)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, but also one of the most loved actresses as well. No matter how busy she is, this lovely actress always manages to spend time with her family members. Although she has been doing fewer films, Aishwarya never fails to give a glimpse of her off screen life. The actress does give a sneak peek through Instagram to her fans. On March 18, Aishwarya had shared few pictures on Instagram in which she was seen all smiles with her family members as they posed for a picture in front of her late father, Krishnaraj Rai’s photo frame. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pics From The Holika Dahan Ritual.

It was Krishnaraj Rai’s death anniversary yesterday and the lovely Rai parivaar along with son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and baby Aaradhya remembered him. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she remembered her father as an guardian angel. Aishwarya can be seen posing with her daughter and while sharing those pics she captioned it as, “LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND Our Guardian Angel Alllllways”. Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play the Antagonist in Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus?

In another set of pics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen posing with her mother Vrinda, elder brother Aditya Rai and hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Fans are all hearts for this pic and are also happy to see the Rai parivaar together after a long time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai was an Army biologist by profession. He passed away March 18, 2017 at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.