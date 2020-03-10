Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pics From The Holika Dahan Ritual

Aaradhya with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social media feeds are lighted up with bright pictures of Holi celebrations all over. The festival of colours is one of the vastly celebrated festivals with different rituals. Bollywood too is always excited to share their side of story on how they made the best of this day. This year, it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is one of the first B-town A-listers to give a glimpse of her Holi celebrations.

The Bachchans always have it huge and pompous, be it any festival. This year too, they have already started the celebration and the first pictures are out. Ash is seen with her daughter, Aaradhya in one of the pics. We also see the Holika dahan ritual with the full moon in the backdrop. This sight is probably seen everywhere in their societies and areas and if nothing else, social media accounts for sure! For now, check out how the Bachchans celebrated the occasion. Here are the pics.

A Happy Holi From The Bachchans.

View this post on Instagram ✨🔥Happy Holi to All💝Love n Light✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

B-town had their first Holi party a few days ago at Isha Ambani's place. She hosted a pre-Holi bash that was attended by who's who from the cine industry. However, Aishwarya was missing from the scene despite being a close family friend to the Ambanis. We wonder if the Bachchan parivaar has already planned an elaborate Holi celebration for the industry friends, especially for those who missed the previous one! Get ready to see some colourful pictures from tinsel town already!