Ajay Devgn Has the Cutest Response to Fans' Wishes for His 51st Birthday (Watch Video)

Ajay Devgn turned 51 today. The actor does not look a day over 30. Does he? He is so fit and fab, that he can give the millennial actors a run for their money. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family, without any grand celebration, for the obvious reason of the COVID-19 lockdown. But his fans made sure he felt special and they flooded his social media feeds with wishes for his prosperity and health. And some just raved about how handsome he is. On Ajay Devgn's Birthday, Let Us Revisit 5 Iconic Dialogues That Made Us Whistle In The Theater (See Pics).

Ajay, who can not exactly be termed as social media savvy, took notice of the tweets and has now responded. The actor took to his social media to post a video of his talking caricature. He thanked the fans and advised everyone to stay safe by staying at home. We hope his fans are listening. Also, we are hoping that while he is at it, Aja might as well also post a few pictures of how he spent his 51st birthday. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 11 Underrated Films of the Tanhaji Star to Watch While in Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet For His Fans Here:

I personally thank each & everyone of you for making my birthday special. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DtOcNrLcCQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2020

On the work front, Ajay has his plate full, even at the age of 51. He will be next seen in the patriotic film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will also be producing and starring in Thank God, a comedy with Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Indra Kumar. The movie was supposed to go on floors on April 10, but it won't be possible now for obvious reasons. Ajay will also be seen in Maidaan, a sports drama.

He has also been roped in for special roles in SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. He will also reprise his Singham role in the upcoming film of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe, Sooryavanshi, whenever it is rescheduled. Ajay is also producing films like Chhalaang, The Big Bull, and Tribhanga - which will star his wife, Kajol.