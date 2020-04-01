On Ajay Devgn's Birthday, Let Us Revisit 5 Iconic Dialogues That Made Us Whistle In The Theater

Ajay Devgn Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 51st birthday today. The actor can even give 30-year-old guys a run for the money with his brooding good looks and brawny built. Son of popular stunt director Veeru Devgan, Ajay has been active in the film industry since 1991, after making a debut with Phool Aur Kaante. BTW, did you know even Akshay Kumar was in the running to be cast in this film? Over the years, Ajay has starred in a wide range of genres. He has been loved as a funny man. And he has been idolised as an action star. And of course, his intense eyes can make ladies go weak in the knees, so romantic movies were also a perfect fit for him. Ajay Devgn’s Raid Clocks 2 Years, Tanhaji Star Shares the Film’s BTS Video Revealing the ‘Reason Why It Resonated with the Audience’.

In these years, many of Ajay Devgn' dialogues have become popular. We love dialogues like, "Ata Majhi Satakli", and use them in daily language. They have become a part of our popular culture. So, here are a few more of our favourite powerful dialogues with a trademark zing added by Devgn. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in the period action film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His wife Kajol also starred in the film. He will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, a patriotic film, and Maidan, a sports drama.

Ajay Devgn Dialogues (Photo Credits: File Image)

He has also been roped in for special roles in SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. He will also reprise his Singham role in the upcoming film of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe, Sooryavanshi, whenever it is rescheduled.

Ajay is also producing films like Chhalaang, The Big Bull, Thank God and Tribhanga.