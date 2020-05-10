Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan Change their Display Picture on Twitter as a Tribute to Maharashtra Police

Ajay, Akshay and others change their display picture on Twitter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While celebs are already doing their bit in helping the government fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they are thinking of different ways that would help lift up the spirits of all frontline workers. Earlier the celebrities collaborated for I for India virtual concert and the proceeds of which were donated to India COVID Response Fund. Later they even composed songs and were a part of different videos that were dedicated to the relentless efforts of all those who are leading the war. Now, to pay their tribute and honour the efforts of the state police, Bollywood actors have decided to change their display picture to the one that matches Maharashtra Police. Akshay Kumar Continues to Extend his Support, After PM Cares and BMC Relief Funds, Actor Now Donates Rs 2 Crore to Mumbai Police Foundation.

From Varun Dhawan to Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar - all the B-town celebrities have changed their display picture on Twitter and it's the logo of Maharashtra police. It's a way to honour their efforts and an appreciative gesture for all their work. While we continue to stay indoors, the officers are out there, protecting our lives even it means risking their own. Changing their display picture is the least they could and every step of gratitude from every other individual should and will matter currently. Stay Home Stay Safe Song: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other Artists Team Up For a Rap On COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Video).

Bollywood brigade has also actively donated to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund along with PM Cares Relief Fund. The ones who understand would know that every small step will matter and every small help will be appreciated. So, let's do our bit.