Stay Home Stay Safe Song: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other Artists Team Up For a Rap On COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Video)

Stay Home, Stay Safe Rap Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

COVID-19 has grappled the globe like never before. The entertainment industry has gathered to spread awareness in various ways. Bollywood has been actively participating in this cause by creating creative songs and videos and also contributing to relief funds. The new one is a rap that is star studded and dedicated to the slums in Mumbai. For 'Stay Home, Stay Safe', Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Atul Kulkarni etc have teamed up.

Curated by MC Altaf, 7Bantaiz, Dopeadelicz, the rap is an awareness video about the precautions to be taken into slums. It also mentions Mumbai's largest sum, Dharavi. The rap also has various languages in it. The stars emphasize on the importance of the rules of social distancing. Check out the video below.

Stay Home, Stay Safe:

The artists all over are doing what they can to reach to a wider audience. Since Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy made a roar amid the music lovers, raps have become the new cool. Using this musical form to make people, especially youth aware of the pros and cons of the COVID-19 is the best way to put out the word. What are your thoughts on the rap? Do let us know and stay tuned for more updates.